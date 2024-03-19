House bill seeking expanded job opportunities for elderly approved

A House panel on Tuesday approved a measure seeking to expand job opportunities for senior citizens.

The proposed law seeks to accord elderly Filipinos the same employment opportunities given to persons with disabilities (PWD), which took 32 years for Congress to harmonize, said panel chairperson, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda.

The unnumbered bill hurdled the House Ways and Means Committee, with the support of various agencies, including the Department of Labor and Employment.

Once enacted into law, the DOLE will be mandated to post job openings that qualified senior citizens could apply for.

Private companies that hire senior citizens will be entitled to an additional deduction from their gross income, equivalent to 25 percent of the total amount paid as salaries, wages, benefits, and training provided to senior citizen employees under this proposal.

Rep. Erwin Tulfo, one of the bill's proponents, said the proposed legislation goes beyond just creating jobs for elders who struggle to score employment due to misconceptions about their capabilities.

"It fosters social inclusion, keeps seniors mentally and physically stimulated, and contributes to their financial security," Tulfo said.

"For companies, employing senior citizens can bring stability, loyalty, and wealth of experience to the workplace. Senior citizens often require less training and can serve as mentors to younger colleagues," he added.

Salceda's panel likewise approved a bill aiming to expand senior citizens and PWD benefits such as a parking discount, a 15 percent utility discount for lifeline consumption, an additional deduction of 25 percent on labor expenses, and free training programs for the government.

In addition, the bill pushes that SC and PWD discounts should be granted or applied even with a bigger promo.

During the hearing, Salceda insisted on retaining the additional deductions on labor expenses to encourage the hiring of seniors and PWDs.

“If something is available to the general public, then by definition, it is not a privilege. The point is to ensure that the preferential treatment of PWDs and SC, as a shared responsibility of government and society at large, is preserved," Salceda pointed out.

The panel conducted multiple hearings and came up with the approval of the bills following reports that SC and PWD discounts were being denied by some businesses.