GCash expands overseas reach

GCash, an Ayala-backed financial super app, is on a mission to facilitate seamless money transfers for more Filipinos living abroad, helping bridge the gap between digital economies and traditional remittance channels.

In an interview, GCash International General Manager Paul Albano said GCash is working on expanding its international reach to empower Filipino expats with a safe, secure, and efficient solution that enables them to send money back home with ease.

GCash is teaming up with Ikon Solutions Asia Inc., a licensed recruitment agency, to ensure OFWs are equipped with much-needed digital financial services through the app.

Growing market

The company, through GCash Overseas, has recently expanded its services to 16 key international markets that will enable users to access the financial superapp even without local mobile phone numbers in the countries or territories where they live.

The expansion caters to Filipinos in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Qatar, Kuwait, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

It allows users to send money to loved ones anytime anywhere; pay bills and be in complete control of where the money is going, including household utilities, tuition, and taxes, among others; and purchase mobile phone loads for loved ones to stay connected via chat or video calls.

“We want to expand to more countries, but these countries already account for more than 80 percent of the remittances of our Filipino kababayan.Hopefully, we can get all of them into using GCash overseas. Which is the same GCash app except for local mobile number lang nila in the countries that they’re located,” Albano told reporters.

Visa

The company has also partnered with international payments giant Visa, providing GCash users with another cashless payment method outside of the Philippines.