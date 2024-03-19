DILG-led Bohol Task Force starts probe

Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Tuesday confirmed that six members of the Bohol Task Force are now in the province to probe and identify those behind the construction of a resort within the famous Chocolate Hills.

“There are six members who are in Bohol right now to investigate," he said.

"Nasa Bohol na po ngayon ang aming Task Force at nag-iimbestiga na. Nandoon na po sila at inaalam ang mga dokumento na dapat malaman," he added.

Abalos created the task force, composed of legal and technical personnel from the DILG, to probe the Captain’s Peak Resort in Sagbayan, Bohol.

The resort caught the attention and ire of the netizens after it was built right in the middle of the famed natural attraction.

“Iimbestigahan naming mabuti ang buong isyu na ito," Abalos vowed.

He added that they will be looking for all pertinent documents relative to the construction.

"Paano napayagan ito? Kung ito ba ay pinayagan o hindi pinayagan? At higit sa lahat ay kung sino ang dapat managot dito," the DILG Secretary elaborated.

Abalos said the Task Force would look into the possible liability and accountability, as well as recommending the filing of cases against everyone involved in the construction of Captain's Peak Resort.

The DILG Chief likewise instructed the local government units (LGUs) involved to participate in the process.

He stressed that the Task Force would implement the DILG’s mandate and ensure that all parties involved are identified and are brought to justice.

“Ako sinasabi ko sa LGUs, kung wala naman kayong ginagawang masama, walang problema doon pero ang mandato lang namin ay tukuyin kung talaga bang mayroon dapat panagutan. At isa lang ang maipapangako ko, ang dapat managot ay mananagot,” he stressed.

Chocolate Hills is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a protected area under Proclamation No. 1037, series of 1997 and Republic Act No. 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992.

He said no timeline was imposed for the Bohol Task Force to complete its probe.

He, however, underscored that the probe would be complete and no stone would be left unturned.

He added those that would be found liable would be charged before the Office of the Ombudsman.

"Iyong mga may kasalanan ay sasampahan natin ng demanda sa Office of the Ombudsman.”