DigiPlus delivers banner 2023 as profit zooms to P4B

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the listed company that runs digital gaming platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGame, reported a remarkable increase in its annual earnings for 2023.

The company's profits skyrocketed by a whopping 596 percent, reaching P4.1 billion following the introduction of new platforms and the implementation of cost-efficient measures.

DigiPlus reported that its revenues soared 306 percent to P27.3 billion in 2023 on higher user traffic in its flagship bingo platform BingoPlus and sportsbook ArenaPlus, lifted by the contribution of new digital offerings.

EBITDA, on the other hand, reached P4.8 billion, expanding nearly fivefold from the previous year.

“We are pleased to see the sustained growth momentum across our digital offerings as we aim to usher in a new era of entertainment in the space,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

“We continue to be optimistic about the prospects for the company as we invest in new technologies and product development to deliver innovative, fun, affordable, and accessible digital offerings that are traditionally well-loved by Filipinos,” he added.

Due to the robust financial growth, DigiPlus Board of Directors approved the declaration of cash dividend to all stockholders amounting to 18 centavos per outstanding common share.

The cash dividends will be payable on or before 18 April to stockholders on record as of 4 April. The cash dividend was declared out of unaudited unrestricted retained earnings of the company as of the end of 2023.

Moving ahead, Tsui said DigiPlus will remain committed to substantial investments in advanced technologies and product innovation. This strategy aims to create a comprehensive digital entertainment ecosystem, delivering innovative products tailored to the diverse preferences of Filipinos, accessible anywhere and anytime.

To appeal to a wider range of demographics and lifestyle preferences, DigiPlus launched several new products.

Color Game offers a digital version of traditional Filipino carnival games, while BingoPlus Poker leverages the excitement of beloved card games in the digital realm.

TongitsPlus, a newly released social game, provides the familiar enjoyment of a renowned card game without the requirement of wagering real money.