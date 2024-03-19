COWD disconnection notice extended

Cagayan de Oro City — The Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. has agreed to the city council’s request for a two-week extension for the Cagayan de Oro Water District to settle its payables to avoid water disconnection in the city.

In a letter to the council read by Councilor James Judith II, chairman of the fact-finding committee of the Task Force on Water Supply and Distribution, COBI has extended the disconnection notice provided that the COWD will settle their over P400-million bill.

Judith said that they are finished with their inquiry and would submit their findings to the Task Force For Water Supply and Distribution sometime this week.

“The results of our findings will be disclosed by the task force,” Judith said.

He also read portions of a letter by COBI addressed to the 20th City Council confirming that it gave a 12 April extension for COWD to settle its collectibles amounting to P426 million.