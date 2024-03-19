Charges filed against Quiboloy

Formal criminal charges has been filed before the trial courts in Davao and Pasig City involving sexual abuse, child exploitation, and qualified human trafficking against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and several others.

This was disclosed by DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV, saying the prosecution recommended a bail of P180,000 for charges under Section 5 (b) of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and P80,000 for maltreatment under Section 10 (a) of the same law.

No bail was recommended for the charge of qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, filed before the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City.

Clavano, however, did not say whether the DOJ has sought the issuance of a preliminary hold departure order (PHDO) from the courts against Quiboloy and the other respondents which would prevent them from leaving the country.

The DOJ also named Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes aside from Quiboloy as respondents in the child exploitation and qualified human trafficking cases.

"The Department of Justice is dedicated to the enforcement of our laws and the protection of our children from exploitation and abuse,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement.

“This case underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who would harm our society's most vulnerable. Let this serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law," Remulla added.

The DOJ said there is only one complainant in the said cases – then 17-year-old former member of Quiboloy’s religious sect.