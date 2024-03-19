Catapang's car fired upon in Quezon City

Unknown individuals opened fire yesterday in Quezon City on the vehicle of Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., which he lent to his Deputy Director of the Bureau of Corrections.

Catapang allowed his Toyota Hilux vehicle with license plate number WDQ 811 to be used by Deputy Director General for Administration, Atty. Al Perreras, after it was shot at.

According to the initial report from Catapang's office, the incident occurred yesterday at approximately 6:30 a.m. The bulletproof car, driven by security escort CO1 Cornelio Colalong, had another security escort CO1 Leonardo Cabaniero as a passenger. They were traveling on the Skyway towards Quezon City to pick up Perreras when the vehicle was fired upon.

The unidentified suspects on board a gray Toyota Vios suddenly overtook the Innova back up car driven by CSO2 Edwin Berroya and fellow security escort CO2 Michael Magsanoc opened fire at the Hilux.

The vehicle was hit at the rear windshield which shattered the bulletproof glass without penetration but the trajectory of the bullet was towards the passenger front side of the vehicle where Perreras usually sits.

Cabaiero, luckily who was seated at the back of the driver, was not hit and the suspect’s car immediately drove away at the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway.

Catapang said that both he and Perreras have been receiving death threats since they implemented various reforms in the agency and this incident will not deter them from continuing what they've started.