CA confirms 129 AFP officers

The Commission on Appointments, led by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, confirmed on Tuesday the ad interim appointments of 129 generals, flag officers, and senior military officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The promoted military officials include Domingo Gobway to the rank of major general; Romualdo Raymund Landingin and Eliglen Villaflor to the rank of brigadier general.

Also promoted to the rank of Colonel in Philippine Army are Louie Dema-Ala, Raul Vigo, Eugenio Baquiran, Charlie Banaag, Ricky Parcon, Juanito Parazo Jr., Danilo Escandor, Ryan Charles Callanta, Raymund Marcos, Rey Alvarado, Abraham Gallangi Jr., Napoleon Pabon Jr., Norman Valdez, Bernard Samin, Jonathan Pondanera, Domingo Robles Jr., Anhouvic Atilano, Leonora Bascoguin, Ramonito Taboy, Vercisio San Jose Jr., Exequiel Tidor, Marvin Domingo, Rey Rico, Sonny Gonzales, Little Rose Ann Abutin, Deborah Castillo, Edward Canlas, Raquel Vilchez, Reandrew Rubio, Malvin Garcia, Alex Ampati, Reynald Romel Goce, Miguel Ramon, Zandro Alvez, Jose Regonay Jr., Rommel Mundala, Freddie Calosing, William Pesase Jr., Eric Culvera, Ryan Severo, Marcelo Valdez Jr., Elvin Rivera, Enrico Gil Ileto, Antonio Quimado Jr., Eugene Garce, Elmar Liwag, Egverr Jonathan Abutin, Sandy Majarocon, Ronaldo Sarmiento, Glenn Jalbuena, Julius Cesar Paulo, Donald Gaffud, Roman Mabborang, Carlyleo Nagac, Edwin Nogal, Charlie Tuliao, Tristam Tolentino, Harold Nemeño, Reynaldo Balido Jr., John Mark S.Competente, James Erasmus Gagni, Edgardo Vilchez Jr., Ricky Canatoy, Leob Caduyac, Noel Cagasan, Merrill Sumalinog, Elmer Ocampo, Racii Alejandro Sotto, Ma. Victoria Asther Excelise, Emerson Devera, Nida Gutierrez, Cresencio Sanchez Jr., Raymond Rapi, Marlon Mojica, Arvin Tenorio, Jerry Tucaqui, Clark Dalumbar, Joseph Marlon Famoso, Charlie Teria, Emmanuel Deduque, Francis Señoron, Edward B. Viteño, Michael D.Maquilan, Ricardo Gary Garcia III, Rhomel Langcauon, Riche Jay Bisco, Michael Aquino, Michael Ramil Cabusas, Michael Rey Reuyan, Vladimir Sta Maria, Alfred Ramones, Rolando Ong (Reserve), Erwin Comendador, Samad R.Gayak Jr., Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa, Henrito Managay, Lorvina Lamug, Michael Glenn Manansala, Siegfried Felipe Awichen, and Patricio Bumidang.

Meanwhile, promoted to the rank of colonel in Philippine Air Force are Marie Theresa Marañon, Christopher Allan M.Mendoza, Arvin Joel Buan, Shiela Marie Dauz, Jeffrey Abegail Morales, Ammer Adviento, Mark Allan Gavilan, Jonathan Panes, Glenn Eugenio and Isagani Quiming.

Promoted to the rank of captain in the Philippine Navy are Arnold De Torres, Lilyrose Steele, Malone Agudelo, and Joel Cabigon; Cheryl Ramos to the rank of colonel in Medical Administrative Corps; Isidro Mamaril, Oliver Baylon, Nilo Japzon, Darwin Deluna, Michael Ariel Delos Reyes to the rank of colonel in Philippine Navy – Marines; Julius Colingan and Eduardo Esquivias to the rank of colonel in Judge Advocate General Service; Wilfredo Claveria Jr.the rank of colonel in Corps of Professor; Robert Rosqueta, Rachelle C.Judilla, Virgilio Reginald Acain Jr. to the rank of colonel in Medical Corps.

During the plenary, Zubiri recognized the military officials’ unwavering service.

“We owe you our freedom and democracies that we are enjoying today,” he said.

Zubiri also expressed sympathy for the four army soldiers killed in an ambush in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur last Sunday.

“Being the author of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, it pains me to see still insurgents—in the name of religion—trying to terrorize our forces and I salute each and every one of you for keeping the peace not only in Maguindanao but for all Mindanao,” he said.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. lauded the newly promoted military officials “for their selfless service and dedication” to the nation.

“Let not the prestige nor the power that come along your advancement, drown out that fire in you to serve the country and our people,” he said, urging the military officers to always keep in their hearts and minds their mandate as soldiers of the country.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, the vice chairperson of the CA’s Committee on National Defense, said the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of 129 AFP officers was a “testament” that their dedication, competence, and commitment to serving the country are paid off.

“Since the time of President (Rodrigo) Duterte, I have fully supported our soldiers. To our newly appointed officers, congratulations and thank you for your service to the country,” Go said.