BFP seeks efficient firefighting capacities

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Fire Protection here announced that it is eyeing to acquire better and appropriate equipment in its quest to improve its firefighting capabilities and become more efficient responders.

BFP director Louie Puracan said that they are hoping that before the year ends, they will be able to have additional fire stations in the 1,485 municipalities of the country.

He admitted that there are 183 municipalities of the Philippines which have no fire stations as he also expressed hope for a better tax collection of estimated P5 billion this year. He said that this is to boost their 10-year modernization program and buy 200 to 300 fire trucks every year.

The BFP, at present, has P10 billion for its modernization program.

According to Puracan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called their attention on the forest fires that are ravaging the mountains of the Cordillera Region and other parts of the country. He admitted that they are having hard time in suppressing forest fires especially in the mountains and have to ask the help of the Philippine Air Force in conducting aerial firefighting operations.

The BFP director said that they are eyeing for the purchase of a helicopter in 2025 to be used during forest fires in the mountains.

Personnel of the BFP from other regions and cities are in Baguio City conducting a “Fire Olympics” at the Melvin Jones Football Field of the Burnham Park to sharpen their firefighting skills.

Meanwhile, forest fires are being reported at Samoki, Bontoc, Mountain Province and some parts of Benguet.