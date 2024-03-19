Angry teacher

A viral video has been making the rounds on social media since the weekend — where a teacher decided to turn the classroom into a one-person show, starring herself as the scolding superstar and her students as the unwilling extras.

In the video on TikTok, the teacher’s words cut deeper than a knife through butter. Although not shown, the students must have been squirming in their seats, and their faces may have been a mix of shock and humiliation.

The female teacher, reportedly from a public high school in Metro Manila, is seen berating a group of students, calling them names, and belittling them in a demeaning manner — behavior that is not only unprofessional but also damaging to the students’ self-esteem and confidence. It is unacceptable for a teacher to resort to such tactics to discipline or control the students.

Her anger and frustration for still unknown reasons are palpable as she hurls insults at her students, calling them arrogant and disrespectful and even labeling them ingrates and unintelligent.

Certainly, it is disheartening to see a teacher, someone who is supposed to be a role model and mentor, resort to such harsh and hurtful words towards her students — ranting that their behavior is trashy, their prospects bleak, and their existence insignificant.

The Department of Education threw down the gauntlet on Monday with a show cause order, giving the unnamed teacher 72 hours to make her case and avoid the administrative hot seat.

Pending due process, the DepEd appeals for the protection of both learners’ and teachers’ rights.

Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas, DepEd spokesperson, said that without a clear audio and context, we must withhold judgment on the teacher’s actions captured in the video until a thorough investigation or explanation sheds light on the situation.

Teaching can be challenging. It’s a high-pressure job with a lot of responsibility, but the classroom should not be turned into a battlefield. Teachers are meant to inspire, encourage and empower their students, not crush their spirits with words sharper than a samurai sword.

Dealing with unruly students can be frustrating, but publicly shaming them on social media is equally disappointing.

We’re all for discipline and maintaining order in the classroom, but there’s a fine line between being firm and being downright mean.

Educators are responsible for creating a safe and nurturing environment where students will feel supported and encouraged to learn and grow. Using demeaning language and belittling students creates a hostile and toxic atmosphere in the classroom, which only breaks their spirit and hinders their academic and personal development.

It can have long-lasting adverse effects on the mental and emotional well-being of the students, leading to feelings of shame, inadequacy and low self-worth.

Instead of resorting to humiliation and negativity, teachers should strive to approach students with empathy, understanding and patience. Every student is unique and may be facing challenges that we are not aware of. Lift each other up, not tear each other down.

Words have power. They can build bridges or burn them down. They can lift you or crush you into the ground. So, let’s choose our words wisely, especially when we’re in a position of influence like a teacher.

To all teachers, remember that you hold a special key to unlocking the potential in your students. Use it wisely and kindly, and watch as those young minds blossom under your guidance. Be the light that leads the way, not the storm that darkens the sky.

Let’s choose kindness, empathy, and understanding in our interactions, whether we’re teachers, students or just regular folks trying to make it through the day. In a world where you can be anything, be kind.