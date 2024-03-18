Who could be the next police chief? PNP says no info yet

The Philippine National Police is now preparing for the upcoming change of command ceremony on 27 March but it has no information on who will replace Police Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. in the service.

“We are already preparing for the change of command. In fact, may date na po tayo, March 27 (We are already preparing for the change of command. In fact, we already have a date, March 27),” PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, told reporters in a press conference on Monday.

Fajardo said she had not been informed if Acorda would be replaced or who would replace him.

"Kung mapapalitan po siya, if you ask me, wala po akong information kung sino po ang papalit (If he would be replaced, if you ask me, I don't have any information on who will replace him),” she added.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. appointed Acorda as the 29th top official of the country’s police force on 24 April 2023.

Acorda’s term was supposed to end on 3 December 2023 after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 56, but Marcos extended his term until 31 March this year, “given that [Acorda] has successfully led the police force since his appointment in April this year.”

Acorda was a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991—where he boasts nearly 37 years of service in the PNP, previously holding the position of director in the PNP Directorate for Intelligence before assuming the role of PNP Chief.

Fajardo cited a law allowing Marcos to appoint the new PNP chief from police personnel with ranks from Police Brigadier General and above.

According to Fajardo, the new PNP chief usually comes from members of the police organization’s command group. Seniority is also being considered in the selection process, she added.