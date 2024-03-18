Senior citizens to get cash aid in Cebu City

More than 90,500 senior citizens in Cebu City will receive their monthly cash assistance for the first quarter of 2024 starting 21 March.

Lawyer Homer Cabral, the head of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) of Cebu City, told the media that the beneficiaries will receive P3,000 cash which covers the months of January to March.

The payout will be from 21 to 23 March from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be released in 80 barangays in the city at their respective barangay gyms or halls.

Cabral said, after those dates, senior citizens can claim theirs at the city hall until 27 March.

However, he added that they will take a short break from the distribution for four days (28 to March) in observance of the Holy Week.

From 1 to 4 April, the distribution will continue and the cash claim will be at city hall.

In 2023, almost 90,000 senior citizens received their financial aid as provided by Cebu City ordinance to release P1,000 monthly .

Cebu City's releasing system has been set every three months. Senior citizens receives P12,000 yearly.