RBH 7 set for Congress' approval before Holy Week recess

The Resolution of Both Houses 7, the House of Representatives' version of the economic Charter change bill, will be sent out to the Commission on Elections once it musters 3/4 votes from all its members, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe confirmed Monday.

The measure is poised to be approved on third and final reading on the last session day of Congress on Wednesday before it goes into a month-long Holy Week recesss.

Dalipe told reporters in an ambush interview that RBH 7 "will be brought to the Comelec" once it is approved by ¾ votes and complied with in accordance with the law.

"We are very optimistic that the Senate will also have 3/4 votes because it's stated in the Constitution that 3/4 votes of Congress," Dalipe said.

To hurdle the third and final reading, the 300-member House must muster at least ¾ or more than 230 votes in favor of RBH 7. The 24-member Senate, meanwhile, needs 18 votes.

"So that's what will happen. When we have 3/4 votes of RBH 7 here in the House and the Senate also has it, the Comelec will ultimately decide on that," Dalipe continued.

In a press conference on Monday, Deputy Speaker David Suarez expressed confidence that the House will undoubtedly pass the bill, taking into account the ballooning number of authors.

"As of now, more than 280 congressmen have already co-authored RBH 7. So, if it goes through the nominal voting, it will be approved in principle because of the number of authors," Suarez said.