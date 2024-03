LATEST

Quiboloy cites conditions amid looming detention

LOOK: Senator Risa Hontiveros shows a video clip of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, stating his 17 conditions to her as she insists, during a press conference, that the Senate should have already detained Quiboloy after he was cited in contempt for failing to attend the Senate investigation, on Monday, 18 March. | via King Rodriguez