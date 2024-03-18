PNP to deploy over 7K personnel for Holy Week

More than 7,000 police officers are set to be deployed to manage peace and security in major tourist destinations during the Holy Week, Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said on Monday.

In a public briefing aired on state-run PTV-4, Fajardo said the deployment would be composed of trained tourist police officers.

She said the cops will be assigned to major lenten tourist spots across the country to maintain the safety and tranquility of “both locals and visiting foreigners” throughout the Lenten break.

Fajardo also noted that the PNP is currently in close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to provide security when there are major activities and events related to the observance of Holy Week in the country.

“Kaya po maaga pa lamang po ay nagpi-prepare po tayo para kung may mga security concerns ay mabilis po tayong makakapaglataga ng ating mga crime prevention strategies po (That’s why we are already preparing for the early resolve of security concerns so that we can quickly enforce crime prevention strategies),” she said.

Fajardo likewise said about 427 police service dogs will also be deployed to inspect transport terminals.

The PNP has identified critical areas for police deployment such as tourist destinations, transport terminals, air and sea ports, churches, and other religious destinations.

Also, Fajardo said various Police Assistance Desks will be established.

The PNP’s Police Regional Offices (PROs) were given the discretion to raise their alert level and personnel deployment depending on the situation in their areas of responsibility.

Fajardo said the PNP has not yet monitored any serious threats that might disrupt the observance of the Holy Week.

“Subalit lagi nating sinasabi hindi ito ibig sabihin na magkukumpiyansa tayo, kaya patuloy ‘yung ginagawa nating coordination sa ating ibang mga ahensya ng gobyerno including ‘yung Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) (But it does not mean that we will be relaxed, that’s why we continuously coordinate with other government agencies, including the AFP and the PCG),” she added.

Meanwhile, the public is advised to be wary of their surroundings to avoid being victimized by crimes during the summer break when most families leave their homes for vacation.

She said people should avoid posting their vacation itineraries or airplane tickets so they can prevent being attacked by cybercriminals.

“Kahit late posting na lang po para masiguro na magiging ligtas po po iyong ating mga bahay po (We can do late posting to make sure our houses will be safe),” she advised.

Fajardo also reminded travelers to deal only with legitimate travel agents or companies and be wary of offers that seem too good to be true to avoid being scammed.