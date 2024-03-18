Phl Navy’s ‘Forward Operating Bases’ crucial amid growing WPS tension

Senator Francis Tolentino on Monday reiterated his call for the creation of a Philippine Navy’s “forward operating bases (FOB)” in the West Philippine Sea and Philippine (Benham) Rise in the midst of increasing tensions in the South China Sea.

Tolentino made the call nine months after he filed Senate Bill (SB) 654 or An Act Institutionalizing the Philippine Navy Forward Operating Bases in line with the Philippine Navy Strategic Basing Plan 2040.

The lawmaker urged for the swift passage of the measure as China’s aggressiveness in the WPS has been hurting Philippine Navy personnel.

Earlier this month, five navy personnel, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, were reportedly hurt after two of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired a water cannon against the Philippine ship en route for a resupply mission at the military outpost, BRP Sierra Madre, in Ayungin Shoal.

Tolentino also cited the recently spotted Chinese research vessels near the Philippine Rise.

The Philippine Navy earlier confirmed that two Chinese survey vessels were swarming about 800 nautical miles away from the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Maritime security expert Renato de Castro previously said China’s reported presence in the eastern section of the Benham Rise might have something to do with an underwater survey in its preparation for possible occupation of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Tolentino said the FOB “would not require the same budgetary allocation” as a regular naval base.

“SB No. 654 identified strategic sites around the country that are either under development or proposed to be developed. However, acquiring these properties or developing these areas is difficult due to a lack of resources,” Tolentino said.

As defined in the measure, he said, the FOB is smaller than a main naval and operating base in the country’s territorial waters.

He added the FOB would only serve as an outpost strategically located near the WPS and the Philippine Rise.

“These FOBs are to be established as naval and military facilities that can immediately carry out the Philippine Navy's mandate in the country's far-flung areas and as potential sites for future upgrades and expansion,” the lawmaker added.

During a Senate hearing on Monday, the Philippine Navy Directorate for Real Estate Management identified 15 priority sites that would suit to become FOBs.

Tolentino said the FOBs creation will require an estimated P1-B initial budget once SB 654 becomes law.

Tolentino likewise stressed that such amount “as may be necessary for the implementation of the Masterplan as provided in this Act” shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act of the Department of National Defense.