Padilla pushes bill recognizing INC’s help in nation-building

Senator Robin Padilla on Monday vowed to push the measure seeking to declare 27 July a special non-working holiday to commemorate the contributions of Iglesia Ni Cristo to the nation.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, made the promise during the panel’s deliberation into two separate proposed measures seeking to commemorate the religious organization’s founding anniversary.

“In discussions about patriotism and nationalism, those are deeply rooted in the INC. We can see that when we talk about being godly, you have been serving for 110 years, not only to your brethren but also to those who are nonmembers,” he said.

“That's the proposal. That's where this proposal begins. If it is given to other religions, it should also be given to the Church because this is ours. Ours. It's also a big deal,” he added.

The two proposed measures were Senate Bill No. 1087 and Senate Bill No. 1546, which were filed by Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Jinggoy Estrada, respectively.

During the panel’s hearing, Interior and Local Government Assistant Secretary for Legal and Legislative Affairs Romeo Benitez said the department “fully supports” the measure.

“In other words, the department recognizes the massive contributions of the Iglesia Ni Cristo to society in general, not only in those undertakings that are confined to the religious mission,” Benitez said.

“We have been privy to several programs of the INC for non-members as well, which is actually a testimonial to the fact that the contribution of this religious group to the Filipino people is something that we should recognize,” he added.

To avoid a potential Constitutional challenge in the future, Benitez also proposed including a provision in the measure that would require the State to acknowledge the contributions of the INC to society.

Meanwhile, Labor Undersecretary Felipe Ecargo Jr. stressed that there should be a balance between workers' benefits during a holiday, and the need to maintain the country's attractiveness to investors.

For his part, Padilla asserted that his committee will study Benitez and Ecargo's inputs during the hearing.

“We will look at them and discuss them,” he said.

Padilla, who topped the 2022 senatorial race, was among those endorsed by the influential religious group.