Navy forward bases pressed

Senator Francis Tolentino yesterday pushed for the emplacement by the Philippine Navy of forward operating bases, or FOBs, in the West Philippine Sea and Philippine (Benham) Rise amid China’s growing belligerence in the disputed waters.

Tolentino made the call nine months after he filed Senate Bill 654, entitled An Act Institutionalizing the Philippine Navy FOBs, in line with the PN Strategic Basing Plan 2040.

Noting China’s aggressiveness in the South China Sea, Tolentino urged the immediate passage of the measure to increase the country’s permanent presence in the West Philippine Sea.

The South China Sea, which China claims nearly wholly, overlaps the WPS. A 2016 international arbitral ruling affirmed the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the WPS, while rebuking China’s SCS claim.

Earlier this month, two China Coast Guard vessels fired a water cannon at a Philippine resupply boat bound for Ayungin Shoal, injuring four PN personnel, including Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos.

The group was on a mission to deliver fresh provisions to troops based on the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War-era ship intentionally grounded at Ayungin to serve as a forward base.

Tolentino also mentioned the recently spotted Chinese research vessels near the Philippine Rise.

The Philippine Navy earlier confirmed that two Chinese survey vessels were seen about 800 nautical miles from the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Maritime security expert Renato de Castro had previously said that China’s reported presence in the eastern section of the Philippine Rise might have something to do with an underwater survey in preparation for a possible occupation of Taiwan.

Tolentino said the FOBs “would not require the same budgetary allocation” as a regular naval base.

“SB 654 identifies strategic sites around the country that are either under development or proposed to be developed. However, acquiring these properties or developing these areas is difficult due to a lack of resources,” Tolentino said.

As defined in the measure, he said, an FOB is smaller than a main naval and operating base in the country’s territorial waters.

He said the FOBs would only serve as outposts strategically located near the WPS and the Philippine Rise.

“These FOBs are to be established as naval and military facilities that can immediately carry out the Philippine Navy’s mandate in the country’s far-flung areas and as potential sites for future upgrades and expansion,” the lawmaker added.

During a Senate hearing on Monday, the Philippine Navy Directorate for Real Estate Management identified 15 priority sites that would be suited for FOBs.

Tolentino said the FOBs’ creation would initially require an estimated P1-billion budget once SB 654 becomes law.