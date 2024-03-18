Manila joins fight against TB

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna joined health officials over the weekend in a record-breaking event to raise awareness about tuberculosis as the mayor pledged the city’s commitment to combating the global health challenge, which affects millions of people worldwide.

“We express our solidarity as we renew our commitment in combating tuberculosis,” Lacuna said.

“Together, we pledge awareness, advocate for better healthcare access, and support research for improved treatments and prevention methods,” she added.

Held in observance of World TB Day, the event aimed to not only set a world record but also to eliminate the stigma surrounding TB.

The Philippines, through the Department of Health, successfully achieved a new Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a lung.

Over 5,596 participants gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, exceeding the previous record held by India.

Joining Mayor Lacuna and Health Secretary Ted Herbosa were representatives from various organizations including the World Health Organization, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, the United States Agency for International Development and Guinness World Records.

The project was a collaborative effort between the DoH, local government of Manila, WHO, PBSP and USAID.