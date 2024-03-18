Globe, Converge kick off ties via Bicol rollout

Telecommunications leaders Globe Telecom Inc. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. seeks to deliver the expanded fiber optic networks that they jointly developed to enhance connectivity in the Bicol Region and Leyte Province.

Spanning 209 kilometers, the project aims to connect Tacloban and Maasin via Baybay. The undertaking serves as the second co-build project that the companies started last year.

In a press statement over the weekend, Globe disclosed that the project is currently 80 percent complete and is expected to be finished by the third quarter of the year.

Once up and running, the build projects will enhance telecommunications infrastructure in underserved areas of the Bicol Region and Leyte Province.

“Our collaboration with Converge demonstrates our commitment to improving telecom infrastructure across the Philippines,” Globe SVP and head of Network Planning and Engineering Joel Agustin said.

Infra cost cut

“By pooling our resources and expertise, we’re not only expanding our network more efficiently but also significantly lowering the costs associated with such extensive infrastructure projects,” he added.

The partnership between Globe and Converge started in February 2022, signifies a significant milestone in collaborative network expansion within the industry.

The first joint project between the two companies was a 137-kilometer co-build spanning from Pili, Camarines Sur, to Legazpi City, Albay.

Utilizing state-of-the-art microduct solution underground facilities, this project was completed in the third quarter of 2022.