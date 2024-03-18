Explosion near merchant vessel off Yemen

A vessel sailing off southern Yemen reported an explosion nearby on Sunday, as the United States shot down a drone fired from Yemen toward the Red Sea and destroyed more of their weaponry the previous day.

British maritime security agency United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations did not identify the vessel that reported the blast that did not cause any damage or injury.

The blast hit as the ship was sailing “85 nautical miles east of Aden” in Yemen, and the vessel was “proceeding to its next port of call,” said the UKMTO, which is run by the Royal Navy.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack, though Houthi rebels from Yemen have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden over the past four months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israeli forces in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said in a post on X that Houthis launched two drones towards the Red Sea and its forces “successfully engaged and destroyed one” drone while the other is presumed to have crashed into the sea, the statement said, adding that there were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the area.