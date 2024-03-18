DSWD exec keynotes Anti-Poverty Commission’s sectoral council meeting

Department of Social Welfare and Development Asstistant Secretary for International Affairs and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Elaine Fallarcuna represented and read the keynote message of Secretary Rex Gatchalian at the first quarter Basic Sectoral Council Meeting of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) on Monday, 18 March 2024 in Quezon City.

Assistant Secretary Fallarcuna later joined the discussions on critical issues on social welfare and development programs and ongoing efforts to combat poverty in the country.

NAPC Lead Convenor Secretary Lope Santos III, NAPC Vice-Chairperson for Basic Sectors Ruperto Aleroza, and other Commission representatives as well as partner-stakeholders were present during the meeting.

NAPC is one the three supervised agencies of the DSWD.