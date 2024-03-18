Cebu City senior citizens’ cash aid soon

More than 90,500 senior citizens in Cebu City are to receive their monthly cash assistance for the first quarter of 2024 starting 21 March 2024.

Cebu City Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs head Atty. Homer Cabral disclosed that the beneficiaries will receive P3,000 cash, which covers the months of January to March.

The payout will from 21 to 23 March from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be released in the 80 barangays in the city in their barangay gyms or halls.

Cabral said that after the dates, senior citizens can claim their benefits at the City hall until 27 March, as they will take a short break from the distribution for four days in observance of the Holy Week.

By 1 to 4 April 2024, the distribution continues at the City Hall.

In 2023, almost 90,000 senior citizens received their financial aid as provided by Cebu City ordinance to release P1,000 monthly.

Cebu City’s releasing system has been set every three months and senior citizens receives P12,000 yearly.