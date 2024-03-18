BuCor has only one official FB account

The Bureau of Corrections yesterday said it has only one Facebook account — https://www.facebook.com/piobucorofficial.

This was the warning issued by the bureau saying the public should not entertain other social media accounts other than that.

“Any other Facebook pages claiming to represent BuCor are unauthorized and could potentially be fraudulent,” BuCor warned.

“For accurate information and official communication with the bureau, please rely solely on the bureau’s official and verified Facebook page,” it added.