An evening of soaring arias, awards and citations

The 58th Rotary Club of Makati Charter Anniversary Gala Night on 15 March 2024 was a glittering event, with officers, members and guests, including a delegation from the Rotary Club of Taoyuan, who came to congratulate their Club hosts and listen to their fellow-Korean, the famed soprano Sung Hung Kee who flew all the way from South Korea to wow the dressed-to-the-nines audience at the Manila Polo Club’s Main Lounge with arias from several well-loved operas.

It was a memorable evening highlighted by, among others, citations and awards-giving, including one — the Youth Leadership Role Model award — given to Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner and RC Makati member, tax lawyer Romeo “Jun” Lumagui Jr. Under his watch, the BIR ended 2023 with an impressive P2.34 trillion in tax collection, exceeding 2022’s P2.16 trillion by 8.6 percent.

The Club’s 58th Charter anniversary was made more significant with the culmination of the 8-month long search for the inaugural winner of the Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Award (PHYLA), a key Club project.

In collaboration with various other Rotary Clubs across the country, and the family of well-loved 1952 Olympian, architect, philanthropist and exceptional RC Makati member Rafael “Paing” Hechanova, the Club launched the PHYLA in July 2023 with an aim to recognize the work of exceptional young Filipino leaders embodying Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” and Hechanova’s legacy of sportsmanship that extended to the way he lived his life and led others.