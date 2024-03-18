Aguilar leads Las Piñas Fire Olympics

The City of Las Piñas successfully conducted its 11th Inter-Barangay Fire Olympics at the city hall grounds on Saturday, 16 March.

The event was organized to promote fire safety awareness and preparedness among the community, with teams from various barangays engaging in drills that simulated fire emergencies and their effective management.

The event was attended by key city officials, including Vice Mayor April Aguilar, Las Piñas City Fire Marshall FSUPT Melchor Isidro, and Las Piñas Chief of Police PCOL Sandro Tafalla.

In her speech, Vice Mayor Aguilar lauded the Bureau of Fire Protection Officers and volunteers for their unwavering dedication and efforts in responding to and managing the several recent fire incidents in the city.

She highlighted the critical role these individuals play in not only addressing fire incidents but also educating the community about fire prevention, especially with the upcoming summer season, which historically sees an increase in fire incidents.

The 11th Inter-Barangay Fire Olympics aimed to educate participants and spectators alike on effective firefighting techniques and rapid response during emergencies. By conducting this event, the city stays committed to ensuring the safety and preparedness of its residents against fires.