AFP launches hunt for soldiers’ killers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denounced yesterday the deadly ambush allegedly perpetrated by the Dawlah Islamiya terror group in the town of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The brazen attack on Sunday morning left four Philippine Army soldiers dead.

In his statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the President reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to rooting out terrorism in the country. He emphasized that his administration is committed to ensuring swift justice for the fallen soldiers and their families.

“Under my administration, we remain resolute in our pledge to ensure that justice is swiftly served for our fallen heroes,” Marcos said. “I have instructed the immediate provision of benefits and assistance to the families they left behind.”

The President called for unity in the face of adversity, urging Filipinos to stand together against acts of violence and insurgency.

Slain were three soldiers from the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion (IB) and a member of the 3rd Army Cavalry, all serving under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, according to chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., will relentlessly go after the DI members that attacked the soldiers who were on board a private vehicle doing civic work.

Brawner extended his condolences to the families of the four soldiers.

“The AFP vows to hunt down the perpetrators and neutralize these ruthless killers to finally put a stop to their violent acts that disrupt peace and stability in the region,” Brawner said.

“We assure the Filipinos that your Armed Forces is firm in its resolve to perform our mandate of protecting the people and the state,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division chief, said they have tightened security in Maguindanao del Sur and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

He lamented that the soldiers were unarmed and were returning to their patrol base in Tuayan 1 after buying food for the Muslim community living near the base for their “iftar.”

The iftar, or meal after sunset, ends the day’s fast for Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

Rillera said the soldiers were a corporal, a private first class and two privates. They were ambushed by heavily armed men, he added.

According to Rillera, the soldiers at the patrol base had been sponsoring the “iftar” every afternoon for Muslim civilians who live near the camp.

“We condemn at the highest level the brutal killing of our troops,” he said.

He described the ambushers as cowardly and inhuman, ambushing the soldiers at the height of the Muslim’s Ramadan and the coming Christian Holy Week.

The Hassan Group of the Dawlah Islamiyah was tagged in the killings.

The ambush drew condemnation from Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Estrada, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense, said the ambush was “a stark reminder” of the sacrifices of AFP personnel who maintain “their unwavering commitment to protect our country from the enemies of the state.”

“We stand united in grief and resolve,” said Estrada as he conveyed his condolences to the families of the fatalities.

“We must come together to condemn these acts of violence. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and violence in the region where extremist groups continue to pose a threat to peace and stability,” he said.

The country must stand firm against extremism and terrorism, he added.