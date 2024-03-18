AFP hunts perpetrators of Maguindanao del Sur ambush

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will go after the perpetrators of the ambush that killed four soldiers in Datu Hoffer, Maguinadao del Sur over the weekend.

This was assured by AFP chief Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. on Monday as he extended condolences to the families of four soldiers.

“The AFP vows to hunt down the perpetrators and neutralize these ruthless killers to finally put a stop to their violent acts that disrupt peace and stability in the region,” Brawner said.

“We assure the Filipinos that your Armed Forces is firm on its resolve to perform our mandate of protecting the people and the state,” he added.

On Sunday morning, armed men, allegedly members of local terrorist Dawlah Islamiyah—Hassan Group, were tagged in the killings of three members of the 40th Infantry Battalion (IB) and one member of the 3rd Army Cavalry under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense, said the ambush of soldiers is “a stark reminder” of the sacrifices of AFP personnel to maintain “their unwavering commitment to protect our country from the enemies of the State.”

“We stand united in grief and resolve,” Estrada said as he sent his condolences to the bereaved loved ones of the fatalities.

“We must come together to condemn these acts of violence. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and violence in the region where extremist groups continue to pose a threat to peace and stability,” he added.

Estrada said the country must stand firm against extremism and terrorism.

“Amid these ruthless acts, I salute our AFP for their bravery and resilience in defending our countrymen even in the face of danger. Their sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we stand by our brave men and women in the Armed Forces in this difficult time,” he noted.