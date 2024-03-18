Abalos meets with LGUs, barangay leaders to address NCR traffic woes

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos met with representatives of local government units (LGUs), government offices, and some 200 punong barangays to discuss traffic management and road safety in the metropolis.

The meeting, which was held in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City recently, was part of a series of consultations with LGUs and relevant national government agencies to discuss matters related to traffic and transportation at the National Capital Region.

Abalos said they are determined to comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to address traffic issues in Metro Manila.

Among those discussed during the meeting were the planned regulation of e-trikes and e-bikes, implementation of barangay road clearing operations, and street pay parking ordinances of LGUs.

The results of the consultation, Abalos said, will be presented to President Marcos in the Regional Town Hall Meeting on Traffic Management scheduled on 25 March.

“Ang ating mahal na Pangulo ay inutusan kaming lahat para bumaba sa grassroots at pag-usapan natin ngayon (ang mga problema sa trapik at transportasyon). Gusto naming malaman ang solusyon mula sa iba't ibang sektor," Abalos stated.

The DILG Chief said he has also met with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Department of Energy, and Department of Transportation to discuss various traffic concerns such as e-vehicles in NCR.

“Lahat po yan ay pinag-aaralan ng technical working group at ito ay ibibigay sa mahal na Presidente. For the meantime, status quo muna ang ipinapatupad para walang gulo,” he noted.

Abalos emphasized during the same meeting that vehicle registration and driver’s license are required for anyone who owns and drives e-vehicles with a 26 to 50 kph speed limit.

“This kind of information should be cascaded sa baba kasi kung minsan, ang gumagamit ng e-vehicle ay mga bata,” he said.

He also advised LGUs to remind their respective councils of their role under Section 11 of Republic Act No. 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA Law), stating that green routes should be included in their respective Local Public Transport Route Plans consistent with the National Transport Policy.

“Ngayon pa lang, gumawa na kayo ng ruta kung saan dadaan itong tinatawag na electric vehicles. Hindi po ito utos ng DILG o MMDA. Ito’y batas,” he emphasized.

Present during the dialogue were representatives from various offices of the LGUs, and select barangays along Mabuhay Lanes.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Land Transportation Office, Department of Public Works and Highways, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, among others.