Abalos: Intensified fight vs insurgents reap fruits

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Sunday has welcomed the efforts of local governments, the military and the police for their relentless efforts in bringing down remnants of the New People’s Army in the country.

This comes as the provincial government of Surigao del Norte earlier announced that the province is already insurgency-free over the weekend in simple rites attended by DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

During the event, 14 former rebels pledged their support to the government and received a total of P904,269 financial and livelihood assistance from the DILG-administered Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The amount will be used by the former red fighters to start new lives as normal citizens who abide by the duly-established Constitution.

In his speech, Abalos explained that the President’s whole-of-nation approach for peace and development supported by DILG’s E-CLIP and Support to Barangay Development Program have played pivotal roles in the huge number of surrenderers in many areas across the country.

The DILG chief also underscored that the government’s gains against insurgency have been made possible by concerted efforts of all sectors and agencies such as local officials, the police, military and all peace-loving ordinary citizens.

“It is because of the collective action of everyone that we now have the fruits,” Abalos said.

Earlier, the Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Development Council issued Joint Resolution 11-2023 declaring and pronouncing Surigao del Norte as a Stable Internal Peace and Security Province or insurgency -free.

The former rebels also received hygiene kits, mosquito nets, and vitamins from the Department of Health-Caraga; P10,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Caraga, and P5,000 cash from the office of Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers.

To date, Surigao del Norte had already received P10.059-million ECLIP funds for 98 FRs over the last six years.

It also received P1.067-billion SBDP funds from DILG for 3 cities, 3 municipalities, and 70 barangays for projects such as farm-to-market roads, water and sanitation, health stations, schools, rural electrification, and others.

A Pledge of Commitment was also signed by Abalos, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., and officials from the LGU, PNP, AFP and OPAPRU as a commitment to continue and support peace and development efforts in Surigao del Norte.