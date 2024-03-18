34K cops to be deployed for Oplan Semana Santa, says PNP

The Philippine National Police said it will initially deploy 34,000 cops nationwide to secure terminals, airports, and seaports for the Oplan Semana Santa.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, in a press conference on Monday, said they are prepared to increase the number of deployed cops if needed as they finalize security measures that will be enforced during the observance of the Holy Week, from 24 to 31 March.

“Iyon pong security preparations para po sa Oplan Semana Santa ay it is already in its final stage. We expect bago matapos ang linggong ito ay ilalatag na po natin ang ating seguridad (The security preparations for Oplan Semana Santa are already in its final stage. We expect that before the end of this week we will be able to implement the security measures),” Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said more than 7,000 police officers will be deployed to secure major tourist destinations nationwide.

She said the PNP has not yet monitored any serious threat in connection in connection with the observance of the Holy Week.

Fajardo also noted the PNP is expecting an influx of passengers this week.