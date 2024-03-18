2GO adds vessels sailing Davao, GenSan

Transportation and logistics solutions provider 2GO, a unit of the SM Group, added new vessels to its operations in Davao and General Santos.

The increase in vessels is move is part of 2GO’s commitment to support economic growth in the Mindanao region through seamless connections.

Through its investments in infrastructure, technology, and personnel, 2GO is poised to elevate travel and logistical experiences for individuals and businesses alike.

The MV 2GO Masigla, the latest addition to the MV 2GO fleet, will embark on its first operational voyage on 18 March 2024, departing from Davao and GenSan bound for Iloilo, before returning to Manila along the Manila-Davao-GenSan-Iloilo-Manila route.

Increased travel options

Davao and General Santos residents, as well as visitors, now enjoy enhanced travel options with 2GO’s new routes.

Businesses in the region benefit from upgraded logistics, ensuring faster goods movement. Davao and General Santos provide logistical and travel support to areas such as Tagum, Digos, Kidapawan and Socksargen.

This strategic positioning allows efficient coordination and seamless operations across this extended network.

Frederic DyBuncio, president and CEO of 2GO Group Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “Our increased presence in Davao and General Santos reflects our dedication to being at the forefront of meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We are confident that these enhancements will contribute significantly to the overall growth and prosperity of the regions.”