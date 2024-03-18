$1-B Solaire North to propel Bloomberry growth

Gaming firm Bloomberry Resorts Corp. is bullish on further solidifying its dominant position in the luxury entertainment sector with the scheduled opening of the $1-billion Solaire Resort North in late May.

Bloomberry Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique K. Razon Jr. said on Monday that the Solaire Resort North opening is part of the company’s strategic expansion aimed at bringing the signature brand closer to Metro Manila’s northern residents.

“We are excited and proud to share our new property and resort. From a decade ago when we opened Solaire Resort Entertainment City, it has always been our mission to provide a fresh yet indulgent brand of luxury that has not been experienced in the Philippines before,” Razon said.

“With Solaire Resort North, we uphold the same mission in the hope that the property’s presence and operation will support Quezon City’s endeavors to enhance and promote tourism, generate employment for Filipinos, and further attract opportunities for economic and social investments,” he added.

According to Bloomberry, the project’s entrance and investment into the city alone has created 4,200 direct employment opportunities.

Designed by renowned firms Aedas and Casas+Architects, Solaire Resort North, a luxurious five-star resort, boasts 526 opulent guest rooms and suites, 2,669 electronic gaming machines, and 163 tables across four casino levels.

Beyond gaming, the resort offers a culinary journey through its signature restaurants. Finestra Italian Steakhouse serves contemporary Italian cuisine, Yakumi delights with fresh Japanese delicacies, and Red Lantern offers authentic Chinese fare.

Casual dining options showcase regional Filipino, Asian, and international flavors. The resort's bars and lounges provide a wide selection of spirits and cocktails.

Solaire Resort North promises to deliver Solaire's signature service excellence and world-class facilities. The immersive and contemporary interiors, designed by Habitus Design Group, create a unique and elevated lifestyle experience.

Last month, Bloomberry reported a consolidated net income of P9.5 billion in 2023, which represented an 85 percent surge from P5.1 billion earned in 2022.

Bloomberry attributed the increased profitability to a 24 percent growth in consolidated net revenue, which jumped to P48.4 billion last year, from P38.9 billion in 2022.