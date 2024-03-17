Vlogger faces raps for P50-M scam

The National Bureau of Investigation filed a complaint for syndicated estafa against vlogger and businessman Yexel Sebastian over an alleged junket investment scam that victimized 30 alleged victims.

The NBI said that Sebastian is also facing a complaint for violation of the securities and regulation code.

Commutations conducted showed that the amount involved in the scam reached P50 million, Atty. Palmer Mallari, chief of the NBI Fraud and Financial Crimes Division Chief, said.

One of the victims said he lost P700,000 to the alleged scam after he was told that his money would earn P35,000 a month and that the principal would be returned after a year.

The NBI divided the sets of complaints into three and the amount involved in the said complaints would reach P50 billion.

The victims, according to the NBI include OFWs, employees, politicians, celebrities and businessmen.

They were allegedly made to sign agreements by the vlogger to make it appear that what they gave were loans and not investments

Mallari said the complaints filed are being sustained by the revised securities and regulation code and that any evidence of indebtedness is also a form of security.

He said they will utilize the process of law and will also filing a possible case of violation of the anti-money laundering.

On the other hand, vlogger Sebastian has posted on social media claiming he was also a victim.

With this, the NBI reminded the public to be wary of investments offering huge returns.