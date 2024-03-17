Top tourist spots in Central Visayas at risk due to high coliform levels

The Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) has urged government to take action in some top tourist spots that have poor water quality and maybe unfit for swimming.

There are three sites in the region with high levels of fecal coliform, according to the data presented by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

These areas are the East Coast of Mactan Island, the coasts of Moalboal town, and Panglao island in Bohol.

Thw EMB disclosed that in these areas, it surpassed the safe threshold.

Fecal coliform is a type of bacteria usually found in untreated sewage.

A body of water is safe for leisure activities like swimming when fecal coliform levels do not go beyond 100 most probable number (MPN) per 100 milliliter (ml).

RDC-7 recommended to local governments to form action plans to lessen the presence of coliform in the three areas.

The East Coast of Mactan Island had fecal coliform presence at 452 MPN per 100 ml; 275 MPN per 100 ml in Moalboal, and 322 MPN per 100 ml in Panglao.

Thousands of visitors flock to these three areas, especially during summer season.