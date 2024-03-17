TCL launches smart air conditioners

Home appliance manufacturer TCL is expanding its business with smart and green air conditioners as it further increases its double-digit average growth rate.

On Thursday, TCL launched its inverter air conditioners under its FreshIN 2.0 Series product line that features energy efficiency, internet and app connectivity, and air purification.

“It’s our mission to bring exceptionally good and technology updated products to the homes of every Filipino,” TCL Philippines chief executive officer Loyal Cheng said during the product launch at Ascott Hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

The new air condition series offers users 60-percent energy efficient units through their artificial intelligence or AI-enabled chips and a 30-second fast cooling experience upon turning on the machine.

Cooling preferences

“The advanced AI chip analyzes the user’s cooling preference and monitors electricity consumption,” the company’s product manager for aircon solutions Bert Cheung said.

Based on TCL research, he said at least 15 percent of domestic activities of consumers represent the use of air conditioners while global energy resources are being depleted.

The FreshIN 2.0 Series also provides fresher air or 99.9 percent bacteria-free through its ultraviolet light sterilization and quadruple air purifiers.

Smarter technologies

“Air pollutants stay longer in closed facilities. We want to provide smarter technologies and provide more comfort to customers while we conserve our natural resources,” Cheung said.

It should be pointed out that the new air conditioners use the internet and TCL mobile app to link and operate multiple home appliances, including TCL’s televisions and washing machines, digitally.

“Using the internet of things or IoT, the app can also connect to your car’s control system, Google Home and Alexa for voice commands,” Cheung said.

Chinese firm TCL has reported a 60 percent growth in its air conditioning business from 2021 to 2023, making the company the number one provider of split type and inverter air conditioners in the Philippines.

Cheung said TCL has sold over 800 units in the Philippines within nine years.

TCL, which also sells high-definition and smart televisions and washing machines, attributed its business growth to its extensive research consisting of 360 studies and customer surveys.

Business growth

Total business growth for all products in the Philippines has reached 141 percent in the past three years, TCL said.

The company has been operating in the Philippines for 24 years, and for its latest anniversary, it is offering customers huge discounts for its new series of air conditioners from 1 April to 31 May.

One horsepower units will be available at P25,995 from P50,995. Meanwhile, 1.5 horse power units will be selling at P27,995 from P54,995. The discounts will be applicable to cash buyers only.