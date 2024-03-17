Seafarers’ protection vs Houthi attacks backed

The fatal attack carried out by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a bulk carrier that resulted in the deaths of two Filipino seafarers in the Gulf of Aden requires stronger remedial measures.

The Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized this on Sunday after a House resolution was filed to provide more safeguards to Filipino seafarers amid relentless attacks of Houthi in the Red Sea and nearby areas.

“Any measure that will save lives and safeguard the security of our seafarers should be welcomed. Dealing with the manning agencies though is the function of the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and we would defer to them regarding decisions to be made on the matter,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“But it cannot be denied that after the latest incident, which caused deaths and serious injuries to Filipino seafarers, stronger remedial measures are necessary,” he added.

Last week, House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs Chairman Kabayan Party-list Representative Ron Salo filed House Resolution 1651, which urges shipowners to divert vessels from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until the safety of seafarers can be guaranteed.

The measure was said to be in response to the recent missile attack of Houthi rebels on the civilian bulk carrier M/V True Confidence, which killed three seafarers, including two Filipinos, in the Gulf of Aden.

De Vega said the Philippine government, through the DFA, is already providing safety measures to protect the welfare of Filipino seafarers amid the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

“We at the DFA are, in fact, already engaging with international actors, both bilaterally and multilaterally, as urged by the good Congressman. Our friends and allies are one with us on this,” he said.

The two Filipinos killed in the attack, along with 13 other Filipino nationals, four Vietnamese, and one Indian were onboard the M/V True Confidence when a Houthi missile hit it on 6 March.