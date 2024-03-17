Public health services closer to Filipinos

Health is wealth. Health equates to life itself and must remain a top priority for Filipinos to be able to work and provide for their families. This is why the Senate Committee on Health, which I chair, spearheaded a committee hearing last March 12 to address matters related to improving the health sector in the Philippines.

I emphasized the importance of upgrading the public health facilities as one of the urgent concerns that need to be addressed. I saw firsthand the situation of many public hospitals during my countless visits nationwide. It pains me to see patients suffering from sickness have to share one bed due to a lack of bed spaces, as some public hospitals have reached a 400-percent bed occupancy rate at some point.

However, I emphasized that if we pass such measures to upgrade and establish hospitals, we must ensure that these facilities will be operational and adequately funded.

Furthermore, we also discussed the welfare of healthcare workers and their benefits. Thus, I appealed to the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management to expedite the release of the Health Emergency Allowance for their services rendered during the public health emergency due to Covid-19.

Aside from health, we also tackled the surge of unemployed Filipinos. I urged partner agencies in Malasakit Centers to fill vacancies to ensure that the medical assistance programs available for poor patients are complete while also providing employment opportunities for our jobless kababayans.

Most importantly, we reminded the DOH to ensure that no patient, especially the poor, is denied the necessary services from public health facilities. Any Filipino patient needing medical care or assistance from the government must be catered to since adequate funding has been allocated for their programs. I told them: “Pera ng taumbayan yan, dapat ibalik sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyo lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan (That's the people's money, it should be returned to them through proper service, especially when it comes to health).”

Meanwhile, as we strive to advance our initiatives and extend help to our fellow Filipinos, our work towards a better future for our kababayans continues.

On 11 March, we spearheaded the launch of the country’s 161st Malasakit Center at Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue, Bulacan, with Sen. Joel Villanueva, Cong. Boy Cruz Jr., Gov. Daniel Fernando, Vice Gov. Alex Castro, Mayor JJ Villanueva, Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna, and DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, among others.

Last 14 March, we joined the medical mission in Lubao, Pampanga, spearheaded by Gov. Delta Pineda and Vice Gov. Nanay Pineda, and provided additional aid to 1,000 beneficiaries. Later that day, we aided displaced workers in Arayat with Mayor Madir Alejandrino and Vice Mayor Bon Alejandrino. Afterward, we joined the inauguration of their Super Health Center. We are also thankful to the local government for declaring me an “adopted son” in Arayat. Later that day, we visited Subic, Zambales, to attend the Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Congress through Mayor Cristy Angeles’ invitation and emphasized the critical role of barangays in the nation’s development.

On March 15, we headed to Mapandan, Pangasinan, for the inauguration of the Super Health Center. Afterward, we assisted 500 displaced workers and celebrated the Pandan Festival with Vice Gov. Mark Lambino, Cong. Rachel Arenas, Mayor Karl Christian Vega, Vice Mayor Gerald Glenn Tambaoan, among others. The beneficiaries will also receive temporary employment from the Department of Labor and Employment. We also assisted 700 indigents in Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija, and inspected its Super Health Center.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team never stops helping our kababayans who have experienced various crises. We aided 183 fire victims in La Paz, Iloilo City; six in Tanza, Cavite, and 103 in Roxas City; ten in Marawi City; 37 in Balindong, Lanao del Sur; 193 in Las Piñas City; and three in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental. We also conducted a feeding initiative for fire victims in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, and Mandaluyong City as well as for patients and frontliners affected by the recent fire in the Philippine General Hospital.

Furthermore, we aided two fire victims in the Island Garden City of Samal; 210 in Parañaque City; three in Maitum, Sarangani Province; five in General Santos City; 24 in Cagayan de Oro City; 27 in Marihatag, Surigao del Sur; and 18 in Mandaue City. The qualified beneficiaries have likewise received assistance from the National Housing Authority to help rebuild their homes.

Additionally, we have supported the 175 TESDA Call Center Services graduates in Talamban, Cebu City, with the Malasakit Team assisting them.

We also helped 146 displaced workers in Alabang, Muntinlupa, with OFW Partylist Representative Marissa del Mar Magsino; 1,016 displaced workers in Malunay, Quezon province, in partnership with Senator Robin Padilla, Mayor Aris Aguirre, and Vice Mayor Jay Castilleja; and 177 displaced workers in Masinloc, Zambales, with Cong. Bing Maniquiz. The DoLE also provided them with a temporary livelihood through its TUPAD program.

Meanwhile, our team also helped 160 struggling small entrepreneurs in Bani, Pangasinan, in collaboration with Vice Mayor Gwen Yamamoto.

One of our goals is to provide accessible healthcare services to all Filipinos nationwide, especially in far-flung areas. That is why we participated in groundbreaking ceremonies of new Super Health Centers in Maramag, Bukidnon; Jamindan town in Capiz; Mabuhay and Olutanga towns in Zamboanga Sibugay; Balo-I in Lanao del Norte; and Pili town in Camarines Sur, where we also attended the opening of the Pili Public Market, which was funded through our initiative.

My Malasakit Team also witnessed the launch of completed Super Health Centers in Claver, Surigao del Norte, Talisay, Camarines Norte and Rizal, Nueva Ecija.

We also distributed assistance to 300 residents during the Medical and Dental Mission in San Remigio, Antique, with Vice Governor Ed Denosta.

Furthermore, in celebration of Women’s Month, we assisted 2,000 women in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; 1,000 women in a Zumba concert activity in Quezon City; and some residents in Barangay Concepcion, Malabon City.

Prioritizing health and improving medical services nationwide should not be a burden but an essential investment in the nation’s future. As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue my compassionate service to the best of my ability to help the poor and to help promote the health and well-being of every Filipino.