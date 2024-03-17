Protection of Intramuros paramount in Pasig River rehab — Acuzar

The world-renowned charm of Intramuros will be protected during the course of the Pasig River urban development project aimed at rehabilitating and maximizing the economic potential of the waterway.

Thus, vowed Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who also leads the ongoing inter-agency project.

Secretary Acuzar said that the DHSUD and the Inter-agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD) both commit to keep the cultural heritage of the Walled City untouched throughout construction around the area as part of Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) project.

"Isa sa mga bilin ni First Lady at ng Pangulo ay pangalagaan talaga ang cultural heritage ng Intramuros, at yan naman po ang dapat. Kaya, makakaasa po ang lahat na po-protektahan ng IAC-PRUD ang Intramuros," vowed Secretary Acuzar, who is known for his passion in preserving Filipino heritage.

“Kasama din po ang pagpapasigla ng turismo sa vision ng First Couple… at ipatutupad natin sa pamamagitan ng proyektong ito,” he added.

In February, construction work on the multi-phased transformation of Pasig River into a center for tourism and economic activity has extended to the Intramuros area --just weeks after the successful inauguration of the showcase area behind Manila Central Post Office, led by no less than President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos last 17 January.

Intramuros is home to world-renowned landmarks such as Fort Santiago, the San Agustin Church, and the Manila Cathedral and popular among tourists, both local and international, for its Spanish colonial era structures, cobblestoned streets and horse-drawn carriages. Secretary Acuzar envisions the completion of the Pasig River rehabilitation project to be a value added to tourism in the nation’s capital.

The ongoing construction of the PBBM project will interconnect the showcase area, now a popular outdoor gathering spot among both tourists and locals, to the Intramuros area either through the transition bridge and walkway under Jones Bridge.

The DHSUD is closely coordinating with the National Commission for Cultural and the Arts (NCCA) to ensure the preservation and protection of the renowned Walled City.

The revitalization project was the result of Executive Order No. 35, issued by the President in July 2023 that established IAC-PRUD to “transform Pasig River back into historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.” Phase one was completed and opened to the public within six months of the Presidential order.

The First Couple has expressed their full commitment to the project to maximize the full potential of Pasig River and bring it to the level of other major waterways in the world such as the Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok and the Seine River in Paris.

Aside from restoring the river back to its old glory, the project also aims to help address traffic issues in the cities along the river by creating a seamless connection between road and water transport.

“Commuters can also transition from surface roads to water transport through bridgewalks which will be constructed at major points that will serve as pick-up and drop-off points for the water ferries,” Acuzar explained.

The project has an estimated completion timeline of three-to-five years and will be funded through donations from the private sector.