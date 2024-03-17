Problem with China

Dear Editor,

China’s grabbing of the Scarborough Shoal or West Philippine Sea and its intent to invade Taiwan resemble one thing about China — covetousness.

The China Coast Guards and China maritime militias are becoming violent and brutal, given the physical hurt and damages they caused to Philippine Coast Guards and their ship (via water canons) in the latest West Philippine Sea incident of China’s aggression.

Thus, it has become logical to conclude the following evolving facts and realities — as per “bullying” developments: (1) Water cannons may now be considered weapons of war; (2) China is proving to be bent on robbing Philippine maritime territories (hook, line and sinker) by going as far as waging war with the Filipino people of whom 70 percent are more than willing to defend the country from foreign enemies, based on a recent survey; (3) Under such a persistent rabid situation, China could be seen as practically inviting and starting a war, not just against the Philippines, but against the world — especially given the order of President Xi Jinping a few days ago for China’s military to “prepare for conflicts at sea.”

What kind of human being (or animal) will exchange human lives for mammon or oil? The cheapest and most miserable reason to exist on earth is the reason to live just for wealth and money (or oil). Jesus Christ warns, “Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses.” — Luke 12:15

No greedy, covetous, carnivorous, ungodly, insane nation will ever be willing and sincere to enter into fair, just, and peaceful negotiations with any fellow country for the equitable settlement of whatever dispute due to blindness to reason, laws, goodwill, and humanness — on account of greed and covetousness.

The same is China’s case with tiny, teeny, little Taiwan. Alas, in both cases — the West Philippine Sea and Taiwan crises — China’s covetous and greedy heart is the root of the problem. The Chinese leader asserts, “China will surely be reunited with Taiwan.” No, sir, it has nothing to do with reunion because reunion is about love and peace, not war, killing, or stealing.

All other “reasons” or alibis of China vis-a-vis the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea and Taiwan pale in comparison.

Reni M. Valenzuela

