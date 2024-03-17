Probe on controversial Chocolate Hills resort likely during Senate’s break

A Senate panel will likely begin the investigation on the controversial Chocolate Hills resort during the chamber’s congressional break after the Holy Week, according to Senator Nancy Binay, adding that they will also conduct an ocular inspection in the area.

“Ang sa akin napaka eyesore nya kasi. Ang sakit sa bangs ng itsura kaya sa akin tingin ko dapat syang tanggalin. Pero siguro maganda pag nagocular inspection kami, tignan din natin pero at the moment para sa akin dapat syang buwagin (For me, it is very 'eye sore-ing'. Its looks hurts my bangs so I think it should be removed. Maybe it would be good if we could have ocular inspection, let’s see but at the moment, for me, it should be demolished,” Binay said in a radio interview on Sunday.

She noted the need to determine how the structures were built in the declared protected area without appropriate permits.

“Kasi nakakagulat kung papaano natapos ang structure (Because it’s so shocking how the structures have been completed),” she added.

Binay suggested it is high time for the government to allot funds for buying the titled lands situated in the country’s declared protected areas nationwide so it can be developed with much preservation of its natural beauty.

She also cited the importance of having a comprehensive land use plan for each local government unit when it comes to conservation or protected areas.

The plan, she added, should include designated areas for hiking, camping, and building of structures for nature viewing.

Binay lamented that having private titles in several protected areas is not an isolated case. She noted that the controversial resort was “too close to the feet” of Chocolate Hills.

Earlier this week, Binay filed the proposed Senate Resolution 967, directing the appropriate Senate committees to investigate, in aid of legislation, the reported construction of the Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort within Chocolate Hills Natural Monument “with the end in view of preserving Bohol's protected area and major tourist attraction.”

The Senate is set to adjourn session from 23 March until 28 April.

Binay lambasted the controversial construction of “illegal and informal structures” such as swimming pools, slides, and cottages by Captain's Peak Garden and Resort in Sagbayan town and Bud Agta in Carmen town.