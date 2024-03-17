PhilHealth releases an additional P3.5 billion to hospitals

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth said it distributed P3.5 billion to hospitals this week, while it continues to help design their systems to avoid erroneous claims.

PhilHealth Senior Vice President for Fund Management Renato Limsiaco Jr. said the latest fund release adds to the P26 billion already given to hospitals from January to February.

Limsiaco said the fund releases so far represent over P6-billion increase from the level recorded last year.

PhilHealth shoulders medical costs of its members through capitation to hospitals under its Konsulta program.

The state agency provides P500 per patient at public hospitals and P750 at private hospitals.

Limsiaco said there are now 22 million patients who are benefiting from Konsulta which has 1,700 accredited health providers.

“We expect more will join the program,” he said.

Due payments for medical services

PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. assured hospitals that they will be given due payments for medical services rendered to PhilHealth members as its funds remain sufficient.

“The issue is not that PhilHealth lacks funds. But there are always two sides of the coin. It is not always the fault of PhilHealth,” he said.

Ledesma said PhilHealth manages up to P500 billion fund sourced from multiple government agencies and corporations.

These include the allocation from the Department of Budget and Management, sin taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and revenue shares from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

Still waiting for receivables

These statements came after Private Hospital Association of the Philippines Inc. president Dr. Jose Rene De Grano said on 15 February that some hospitals are still waiting for their receivables amounting to P7 billion.

Ledesma said PhilHealth continues to meet with hospitals’ managers to help improve or streamline each other’s data systems to reflect accurate amounts of receivables from the state insurer.