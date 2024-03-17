LATEST

Over a cup of coffee ☕

LOOK: Coffee enthusiasts flocked to the third and final day of the country's biggest coffee festival. The Manila Coffee Festival 2024, which celebrates Filipino coffee culture and art, is now on its last phase with a variety of coffee-themed events. Today's festival lecture is about culture through coffee, music, and art, as well as urban gardening, featuring different types of coffee experiences, with major speakers at the Marriott Grand Ballroom's MGBX Convention Hall. This series of talk intends to connect coffee enthusiasts with Philippine coffee culture and nature, providing opportunities to meet farmers, producers, and environmental advocates. | via 📷 Dianne Bacelonia