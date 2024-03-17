Oldest Chinatown food chain goes to San Juan

The 84-year-old Chuan Kee, the oldest fast food chain in the whole of Manila Chinatown, has opened a branch in San Juan City so that those living there and in nearby cities no longer have to travel to Ongpin to have a taste of authentic and old-time Chinese favorites.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora joined owner Gerie Chua in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing to mark the formal opening of the restaurant which not only offers Chinese foods that Binondo had been known for but also the staple products of the two other establishments that serve as the ‘go to’ place for Chinatown visitors who want to buy and take home unique Chinese food products.

Among others, it offers traditional nutritious soups that have Chinese medicinal herbs and spices and are known to have healing and aphrodisiac effects.

In the same location, the famous ‘hopia ube’ and other products being offered in Eng Bee Tin grocery stores in Manila are also being sold in San Juan.

To top all these, the most famous dishes in the Great Buddha Cafe, particularly the tender tendon rice, are also made available in the newly-opened Chuan Kee Restaurant.