Member of 'Bahala Na' Gang arrested

Operatives of the Manila Police District have arrested Saturday one member of Bahala Na Gang who recently held up an IT worker in Malate, Manila.

Police identified the three-member gang suspects as Adrian V. Bautista, 26, resident of 2274 Leveriza St. Malate, Manila (arrested), and two other who are still at large as Oliver G. Hernale, resident of 765 Bulaklak St. Malate, Manila and an alias 'Sango' of legal age, resident of M. Adriatico St. Malate, Manila.

Bautista was arrested along Quirino Avenue, Malate, Manila, around 08:30 PM of 16 March 2024

According to the victim Aljohn V. Dela Cruz, 27, that while he and his girlfriend were walking the suspects suddenly blocked their path and pointed a knife on his left stomach declared hold up and forcibly took his blue lacoste sling bag containing his mobile phone worth Php 5,000 and his wallet containing Php 8,000.00, a driver's license, and an ATM card.

The victim managed to seek police assistance prompting them to chase the fleeing suspects which resulted to the arrestof one of the gang member. Officers recovered a bladed weapon approximately 14 inches including its handle from the back waistband of the suspect.

At the police station the victim positively identified the arrested suspect as the one who poked the knife at him.

Charges for robbery against the suspect will be filed at the Manila City Prosecutors Office. While his two cohorts that is still at large will be the subject of a police manhunt operation.