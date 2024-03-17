Marcos signs new law reviving Phl's salt industry

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act to help salt farmers grow and improve the country's salt industry.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos Jr. signed the Philippine Salt Industry Act, also known as the Republic Act No. 11985, as part of the administration’s efforts to promote rural development and increase rural income.

The 23-page law, which was signed on 11 March 2024 but was only made public on Sunday, sets up the Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap to make sure that the law's goals are met.

This is in line with the goals and continued implementation of Republic Act No. 8172, also known as "An Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide" (ASIN).

“It is further the policy of the State to preserve, protect, and rehabilitate the natural environment in the actualization of its developmental policies,” the law read.

According to PCO, the secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry will also be in charge of the council, as vice-chairperson. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will pick several representatives from cooperatives nationwide, with five coming from Luzon and three each from the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Official Gazette publishes a full copy of the law, which spells out the roles of the Salt Council, the creation of a program management office, salt as an aquatic resource product, and other important parts of the law.

The law goes into effect 15 days after it is fully published in the Official Gazette or two newspapers with a wide readership.