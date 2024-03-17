First woman Zambo city police director promotes peace

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A multi-awarded female police officer took the helm of the Zamboanga City Police Office, earning the distinction as the first-ever woman to assume the rank of Officer in Charge-City Police Director.

Pol. Col. Kimberly Molitas assumed as OIC-CPD on 12 March, succeeding P/Col. Rainier Diaz, who served for only seven days after taking over the post from Col. Alex Lorenzo last 28 February.

Before her designation as OIC-ZCPO director, Molitas was the Assistant Chief of the Administrative Section at the Office of the PNP (Philippine National Police) Chief.

Molitas is also the first policewoman to have completed a Fulbright scholarship as a Hubert Humphrey Fellow at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs and has served abroad with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti.

In her message, Molitas assured her commitment to Mayor John Dalipe and the City Government of Zamboanga to do everything to sustain peace in this city.

“I intend to make the city of Zamboanga a peaceful city that deserves to be visited and to live and invest,” she said.

Molitas also said that she would pursue her predecessors’ plans and programs.

Dalipe assured Molitas his administration’s unrelenting commitment to security.

“We are fully committed to providing you with all the resources, support and encouragement that you need to carry out your duties effectively and efficiently,” the mayor said.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand, united in our mission to provide inclusive and sustainable security for all residents of Zamboanga City,” Dalipe added.

Molitas, a native of Benguet, belongs to the Magilas Class of 2000 and has served the PNP in various capacities for over 20 years now.