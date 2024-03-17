Farmers coop offers ‘Ramadan rice’

A farmers cooperative in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao del Sur has offered lower-priced rice to some 600 local families as part of the Bigasang Bangsamoro Magsasaka project of the national government.

The recipients of the so-called “Ramadan Rice” of the Al-Qhalid Farmers Marketing Cooperative saved P9 per kilo as it sold the grain at P45 a kilo. The prevailing market price of rice in the region is P54 per kilo.

“This initiative is a huge relief to the cooperative members and families as we observe the Holy Month of Ramadan,” said Bangsamoro Parliament Member Atty. Suharto Ambolodto.

Ambolodto noted that BBM supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s efforts to lower the price of rice.

He added that “Ramadan rice” is produced by AFMC, a thriving 30-member farmer’s cooperative in Barangay Tukanalipao with support from Al-Rahman Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Under the BBM project, coops buy palay at more competitive prices allowing it to sell the seeds to farmers of adjoining towns at an affordable price.

The AFMC received financial assistance from the office of Ambolodto to enhance its capacity to produce rice and to empower Bangsamoro communities towards food security.

WITH PNA