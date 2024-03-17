Clemente’s Italian flair

If Filipinos are known far and wide for their hospitality, Italians, on the other hand, are famous worldwide for their gioia di vivere, which translates to “joy of living.” With their La Dolce Vita, or embracing the sweet life, Italians find joy in everyday experiences, good food, strong relationships, and celebrating life’s simple pleasures.

This passion for life is certainly evident in many aspects of Italian culture, especially when it comes to music, including — ah, the sublime — opera. The late legendary tenor, Luciano Pavarotti, embodied perfectly this Italian zest for life.

Effortlessly hitting the high C’s of such operatic warhorses as Vesti La Giubba, his powerful voice distinct from other artists who shared his vocal range, Pavarotti’s infectious enthusiasm brought joy to millions. And why not?

Pavarotti poured his emotions into every performance, creating a connection with the audience that transcended language. The jolly man’s operatic performances were full of drama and passion, reflecting the Italian spirit.

Still, outside the stage and away from the klieg lights, the People’s Tenor epitomized the Italians’ distinct communication style, marked by animated speech, expressive gestures, and passionate discussions. Italians are never timid and they don’t shy away from verbally expressing their emotions with gusto.

Thus, imagine our delight here at DAILY TRIBUNE when His Excellency, Ambassador Marco Clemente, the exuberant representative of Italy to the Philippines, graced the digital halls of our show, Straight Talk. In his characteristic Italian fervor, Ambassador Clemente didn’t just discuss diplomacy; he painted vivid pictures of possibilities, breaking barriers, and embracing cultural exchange with an infectious passion.

One of his compelling narratives centered on bridging the geographical expanse between Italy and the Philippines. Ambassador Clemente advocated for the establishment of direct flights between Milan or Rome and Manila, boldly defying what he aptly described as the “tyranny of distance.” Such connections, he argued, could serve as catalysts for enhanced tourism and investment opportunities, enriching the relationship between the two nations.

But Ambassador Clemente’s engagement with the Philippines extended beyond mere economic discourse. His profound appreciation for the arts, particularly opera, sparked a vision of cultural enrichment. He envisioned a landscape where the symphonies of Italian opera resonate within the heart of Filipino communities, including in the slums of Tondo, Manila, igniting passions and nurturing talent.

From advocating for the establishment of a dedicated Department of Culture to orchestrating an opera festival in collaboration with local authorities, his commitment to fostering cultural exchange was palpable.

Yet, Ambassador Clemente’s impact would surely transcend cultural initiatives. His unwavering affection for the Philippines, underscored by his personal anecdotes and genuine admiration for its people, painted a portrait of diplomatic service at its finest. From facilitating economic growth to nurturing artistic endeavors and fostering genuine connections, Ambassador Clemente exemplified the essence of Italian passion for life.

As we bid farewell to Ambassador Clemente on his impending retirement, his legacy should serve as a testament to the enduring bond between Italy and the Philippines. Through his tireless efforts, he would leave behind a legacy of strengthened ties, enriched cultural exchanges, and enduring friendships.

Still, in reflecting on Ambassador Marco Clemente’s tenure, one can’t help but contrast his vibrant approach with the often lackluster performances of some Philippine diplomats, who, instead of dancing effortlessly across the diplomatic stage, stumble clumsily, reminiscent of the comedic errors in “The Barber of Seville.”

Indeed, as Rossini’s opera illustrates, diplomacy, like theater, requires finesse, wit, and impeccable timing. Yet, all too often, Filipino envoys seem to mirror the bumbling antics of Figaro, the barber, as they navigate the complexities of international relations. Their dialogues lack lyrical elegance, and their actions devoid of the passionate conviction that the job requires.

For in the world of international relations, where every encounter is a performance on the global stage, it’s those who breathe passion, eloquence, and unwavering dedication who leave an indelible mark on history.

Grazie mille, Ambassador Clemente, for your unwavering dedication and indelible mark on our shared journey.