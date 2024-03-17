BI supports "Online Bantay Lakbay"

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) expressed its support for the "Online Bantay Lakbay" project in collaboration with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Scam Watch Pilipinas, and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

According to the Bureau, this collaborative effort aims to increase public awareness and fight travel fraud, especially online fraud.

As part of the "Online Bantay Lakbay" campaign, the top 14 travel frauds were revealed during the launch event on 13th March. By using fraudulent strategies to target unsuspecting travelers, these frauds pose a serious risk to consumer confidence and trust in online travel transactions.

In order to combat cybercrime and defend the rights and interests of travelers, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco stressed the significance of teamwork.

"The Bureau of Immigration fully supports the 'Online Bantay Lakbay' initiative, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding the public against fraudulent travel schemes. By raising awareness and promoting vigilance among travelers, we can effectively counter cybercrime and ensure a safer online environment," he stated.

The BI Chief added that, in accordance with their commitment to cybersecurity and consumer safety, the BI advises travelers to exercise caution when booking travel online and to verify the credibility of websites and service providers before giving out any personal or financial information. People may prevent becoming victims of travel scams and help the group fight cybercrime by being alert and reporting suspicious activity.

Tansingco also mentioned fake e-travel websites and other online scams. He encouraged the public to immediately report any suspicious websites and online activities to the CICC through its hotline at 1326.